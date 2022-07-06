BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Jordan Nwora's basketball career is nothing short of a dream. The Buffalo native became a world champion in his rookie season and still finds time to give back to the community.

"Not long ago, I was in some of these kids' shoes. I've been at camp at ECC and a bunch of the schools around here. It really helped me get where I'm at today."

Nwora's foundation has been overseas, but this year marks the first time the camp took place in Buffalo. The family put the event together last minute because they felt their community needed something positive.

"Jordan wanted to give back to the kids knowing what happened to us in Buffalo and knowing some of these kids and their parents were who watched him grow up," said Alex Nwora.

The focus of the camp, outside of basketball fundamentals, is promoting sportsmanship and teamwork. In the process, 150 kids received scholarships with the mayor's help and various community sponsors.

The final day of camp wraps up on Saturday.

