National Pet Day: Allie & Pals Rescue

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Allie & Pals Rescue is one-of-a-kind.

"Our pets will always be with someone to love and hold them. That's a promise," said Emily Burow, the founder of Allie & Pals rescue in Getzville.

The nonprofit specializes in a foster-care model - where it takes dogs in high risk situations (like shelters, puppy mills, and inappropriate care) brings them to Western New York, and gives them to foster families.

"Our foster families are amazing, they make sure the dogs are ok - healthy, and safe. Most of all, they comfort the dogs before they can find a permanent home," said Burow.

Burow says Allie & Pals currently has about 15 foster care families that all have one or multiple dogs they are taking care of. Those dogs range from just-born puppies to older dogs receiving behavioral training.

"We give them everything they need - food, supplies, and advice ... they just need a home and a heart," said Burow.

Allie & Pals thus far has rescued more than 250 dogs from poor treatment, and in some cases, euthanasia.

"To save as many dogs as possible, we need our communities help," said Burow.

Allie & Pals is currently looking for volunteers on all aspects of their process, from foster families, adoptions, and supplies.

You can find information on how to sign up to foster or apply to adopt on their website.