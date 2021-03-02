More than $20K raised for City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter received a huge check in honor of man's best friend Tuesday. More than $20,000 were raised by Patrick Davis, CEO of UTILANT LLC.

"We had a dog that we adopted here from the shelter about 12 years ago that when I founded my company here in Buffalo, we brought that dog into the office every single day of the week," said Davis.

Chase sadly crossed the rainbow bridge last year during the week of Thanksgiving.

Davis wanted to honor Chase's memory, and say thank you to the animal shelter.

"This is huge I mean, this donation is going to go quite far as far as the extra above and beyond medical attention that we can provide," said Kelly McCartney, Director of Buffalo City Animal Control.

Davis said he is happy to know the shelter will benefit greatly from this donation.

"Training dogs, to sponsoring adoption fees, and even a new adoption wagon. And so we're sort of giving them ability to use the funds as they see necessary," he said.

"We are a very small organization, and so to have a donation of that size you know we're really able to do a lot with it," said Jill Re, Board Member of Friends of City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

If you would like to make a donation to the shelter, click here. If you would like to donate to the Friends of City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, click here.