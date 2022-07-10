Making buddies for life through the Miracle League

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Everyone can always use a buddy. Today on Grand Island, there were a lot of buddies.

As I was walking off the Miracle League field today, I heard someone say 'If you come here sad, and you leave here sad, there's no saving you.'

It's hard to disagree. What happened on that field Sunday was one of the most amazing things you'll see. The Miracle League held a buddy day, which prioritizes friendship and community with everyone, regardless of ability.

Multiple baseball games are played on the day, and everyone gets a turn. Players also get paired with their own personal buddy, like Chrissy Vishion.

"If anybody wants to experience the feeling of greatness, come out and watch a Miracle League game," Vishion said.

She's been a buddy for three years, and it feels just as good to see them having fun and being so happy.

"This is the best part of the summer for me, to see them come out and play ball and enjoy it. It's amazing, it really is. It's an amazing organization," Vishion said.

Whether or not these players or buddies are related, they can all come together and rally around each other. That was one of the more impactful parts of the day.

It didn't matter if you won or lost; If your team got a hit or scored a run. Everybody took part in making it a day where it was all about friendship and being someone's buddy for life.

"Miracle League is all about family. It's what we are and what we do," Vishion said.

Young or old, the relationships built through moments like these will last these people for the rest of their lives.