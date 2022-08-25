M&T Bank builds bikes in honor of the late Robert Wilmers

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Robert Wilmers was known to be a man on a mission. M&T Bank took the time to honor him with the help of Mayor Bryon Brown.

"It will be a boost to our hearts. it will be a boost to our imagination and hopefully it will be a source of inspiration to all of us," Brown said.

The bank has unveiled a memorial to the late Chairman and CEO which resides in Seneca One.

"He cared deeply about people and wanted to help lift the people of this community and lift all of the communities where M&T Bank served," Brown said.

M & T Bank is honoring the late Chairman and CEO Robert Wilmers through a dedication ceremony and a bike build for the Buffalo community.

Following the dedication ceremony, volunteers from M&T Bank gathered their tools to build 50 bikes to donate to local kids. Business analyst and founder of M&T Fit A.J. Jaimes said they are now carrying Wilmers legacy.

"Its important because it was important to Mr. Wilmers so we're trying to follow his legacy of helping the community," Jaimes said.

About 175 volunteers gathered to help build bikes that will soon be donated to the East Side Bike Club.

"This is a community collaboration to provide bikes to the kids on the East side," Harvey Miles East Side Bike Club member said.

Miles said these donations will not only keep Wilmers alive but help address a critical need in the city.

"We are promoting these as transportation to go to school. We have all these bus issues and helping with getting kids to school with bikes is part of the solution," Miles said.