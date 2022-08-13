Lockport Golf Tournament Honors 3407 Crash Victim

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 13th annual John Fiore Foundation Golf Tournament was held on Saturday. John Fiore was one of the 49 people on Flight 3407 when it crashed in Clarence Center in 2009. The foundation's purpose is to improve the quality of life in Western New York. Dana Hartman, President of the John Fiore Foundation, said the mission of the organization is based around the kind of person her father was.

"When my father passed away on Flight 3407, there was a lot of sympathy and I'm so sorry when his name was mentioned," said Hartman. "Now it's turned around to hey that's that charity, you do a lot of good."

Hartman told 7 News her fathers character is what the foundation try's to model after.

"He volunteered at the legion, VFW," said Hartman. "He organized trash pick up on the thru-way, he organized the Christmas giveaways because he always thought the best way to go forward is to reach back."

Hartman said these are reasons why they started the golf tournament. Foundation secretary, Diane Aughtmon said the foundation's tournament has grown so much over the years.

"The first year was a very little golf tournament where we were kinda fighting to get enough people to golf and this year we sold out in 24 hours to 120 golfers," said Aughtmon."

Golfing is the activity but not the sole purpose. The John Fiore Foundation said each tournament is to raise money for organizations and people in need.

"We're here for them," sad Hartman. "We give everything back out that we take in. We're blessed to have a core of donors and faithful golfers that have come since year one."

Aughtmon told 7 News the Foundation is half way to giving out $1 million in donations to organizations, families and individuals in need.

"Prizes get a little bigger," said Hartman. "The giveaways get a little bigger. But its because of that core group that believed in us when we were just trying to take the sting out of my fathers name that's made it to what it is today and I'm thankful for each and everyone of them."