Local Verizon Wireless Outlets Hosting Backpack Giveaway

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of backpacks were donated this Sunday at three Verizon Wireless outlets in Western New York.

The annual event was not postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but employees at the giveaway say the pandemic causes a bigger need for school supplies.

Since the program was started in 2013, more than 1.2 million backpacks have been donated to at-risk children and their families.

The goal of the program is simple - that no matter the status of education this coming year, in person or virtual, students always will need supplies.

