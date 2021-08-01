Watch
Local Verizon Wireless Outlets Hosting Backpack Giveaway

Three locations in Lockport, East Aurora, and Springville, all gave away hundreds of bags and school supplies to help support local families.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Aug 01, 2021
EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of backpacks were donated this Sunday at three Verizon Wireless outlets in Western New York.

The annual event was not postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but employees at the giveaway say the pandemic causes a bigger need for school supplies.

Since the program was started in 2013, more than 1.2 million backpacks have been donated to at-risk children and their families.

The goal of the program is simple - that no matter the status of education this coming year, in person or virtual, students always will need supplies.

