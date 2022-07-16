Local organization marches to never forget lives lost in Tops shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a week of recovery and healing for the Buffalo community.

On Friday, the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Ave. reopened to the public. It's a sign of progress.

"This city is going to get it together, and we're going to be a beacon for other cities and states to follow," Mothers Against Violence Founder, Billie Webster said.

But Mothers Against Violence is making sure that progress doesn't go in vein.

"This is uniting the community. It is uniting us to love more," Monica Jordan said.

Today, dozens marched down Jefferson Ave. for the Unity in the Community March. It didn't matter the color of your skin, what you believed in, or where you came from. This was an opportunity for everybody in the community to come together and remember the lives lost from all shootings.

Tops and other stores/businesses around the East side of Buffalo wanted this march to happen too. Webster said a lot of people had a hand in making this happen.

"They helped me to put this march on and I really appreciate them," Webster said.

This is an opportunity to help the community heal while also continuing to have these tough conversations. They want to develop the youth and not allow people to forget about what happened a few months ago.

"We go through that, when people walk away. I have not seen that yet, and I hope I don't," Jordan said.

But Jordan said this is all part of the process in not forgetting, but ultimately improving on something that will impact generations of people in Buffalo to come.

"Even in the midst of losing and healing in our community, we have to come together," Jordan said.