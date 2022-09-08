Local organization hosts pop-up shop to help women achieve success

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Getting a dream job can start with a little confidence and the right outfit. Local organization, Dress for Success, is using fashion to uplift those looking for help securing a job.

Cosmetology volunteer and domestic abuse survivor Tina Jones said Dress for Success is what she needed push forward with her life after leaving an abusive relationship.

"I had two pairs of flip flops and two or three outfits," Jones said.

She said she wants to pay it forward. She has a very soft spot for these women who come and seek help.

"I have passion for these women because I once was there," Jones said. "I once needed someone just to help me and just to care."

The pop-up shop was hosted outside the Key Bank on East Delevan. This event offered women a chance to get business clothes, a make up and hair make over, resume checks and financial literacy conversations.

Executive Director of Dress for Success Michelle Barron said this event is to help build women up.

"Its really about your personal brand and selling yourself," Barron said.

She said confidence is a huge piece of the puzzle when it comes to success.

"Its important for us to make them feel really good like they are in a safe space and that we are here to help them," she said.

Make up volunteer Stephanie Fernandez-Baez said she volunteers to be a resource for women that she didn't have. She traveled to Buffalo with her two daughters at just 19 years old.

"I didn't really know anything," Baez said.

Dress for Success is not only preparing women for the professional world physically but mentally as well.

"Not just physically but give them that confidence," she said.

Baez said a big part in her volunteering is to not just be a resource for women in the community, but to show her daughters and the younger generation how they can help others.

"When you feel good out the inside it will definitely show on the outside," she said.

