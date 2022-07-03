Local lemonade stand makes a comeback after being stolen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You all know how the saying goes.

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. For ‘Say Say Clark', that’s what she loves to do.

“It’s going to be a hot summer day, and they need some lemonade. So, they’re going to come to my lemonade stand,” Say Say said.

She’s a 7 year old entrepreneur with a smile that’s constantly glued to her face. She and her family sell lemonade at ‘Say Say’s Lemonade’ on the corner of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue.

When she first had the vision for this lemonade stand, her father, Jonathan Clark, knew right away that it had to be a good one.

“Since it was my baby, I wanted to build her the nicest lemonade stand that I could,” Clark said.

But Clark said it was a little too good of a lemonade stand.

“It was so nice that they stole it,” Clark said.

Say Say’s lemonade stand was stolen in 2021. Her dad decided then and there that it was time to get to work and rebuild it.

“I went to my old company, and they donated me the windows and the skylight, and sold me the siding. It just started with a few two by fours, and it kept going from there,” Clark said.

He made Say Say a brand new lemonade house, and it was decked out. All he wanted was to make her smile.

“I just wanted her to be happy, and wanted her to like it as much as the one before,” Clark said.

All of this has a deeper meaning. Clark has a business right next door to Say Say’s that he invested so much of his life into. All he wants to teach her is how she can take care of her money, so that she’s financially independent down the line.

“Eventually I won’t be here. I just want to know that she’s good. That’s just how my family raised us to be,” Clark said.