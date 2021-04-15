Watch
Local five-year-old boy has dream of conducting a train come true

Eric Frazier
Five-year-old Bray having his wish come true
Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 15, 2021
2021-04-15 14:58:25-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local five-year-old boy had his wish come true Thursday morning by being able to conduct a train at the Macy's at the Walden Galleria.

Bray is a Make-A-Wish kid who was finally able to conduct a train Thursday morning by driving throughout the store, making stops to fill up on his favorite treats, which included pizza and chicken nuggets.

Bray who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was finally able to make his wish come true, after it was delayed due to COVID-19.

World Wish Day is April 29th, and you can learn more about it or make a donation by clicking here.

