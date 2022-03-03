Local chef partners with Buffalo State College, others to combat food insecurities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The executive chef of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres and owner of Thyme-N-Honey, Stephen Forman, teams up with students at Buffalo State College Thursday to help feed people on campus.

Forman says he felt it has been his calling to do this with the help of other organizations.

“We’re partnering with this national organization called Lasagna Love. With one of the Buffalo State, a young lady that goes by the name of Paula,” Forman says. “She’s with the Weigel Health Promotion, and she and I joined up with Lasagna Love, and what we want to do is provide Lasagna for the students and the general body. That’s what we need to do is show more kindness.”

Forman tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that he understands the food insecurities many students may go through since he had once been in their shoes.

“I was a college here in Buff State. I remember those days when you didn’t have money to eat, so having someone doing this for you is great," the chef says. "I’m going to have a home-cooked meal. I think this initiative was to drive that kind of focus way of helping students and giving them a nice meal to have.”

An alumnus of Buff State shared her encounter when she faced food insecurities.

“I personally didn’t eat for a very long time because I didn’t know how to make food, and even budget-wise, I couldn’t afford it," says Dyasya Kabreau. "So stuff like showing us that there’s a way that you can afford it and make it happen just by little things is really good because I had to teach myself.”

Other students tell me they hope others would see the need to fight food insecurities among college students.

“Being a broke college kid, we don’t really have an abundance of income coming through because you know the dormitory, the food, the tuition itself so we have little limited sources," says a student at Buffalo State College.

Chef Forman may not only leave people with a full stomach but also a whole heart.

“When I’m not working, I always want to find ways that I can help somebody else," Forman says. "Honestly, that’s what I love to do. I want to help somebody else.”

Click here if you or someone you know may need food. You can register on the “Lasagna Love” website to order a pan of Lasagna.

