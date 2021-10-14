Local barber to hold 24-hour haircutting marathon for charity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A barber in Buffalo is putting on a 24-hour haircutting event to raise money for local charities.

Barrett Johnson owns Chairz Barber Spa on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo.

At 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, he'll start giving haircuts and won't stop until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, with all of the proceeds going to Compass House and Haven House of Buffalo.

Both organizations hold a special place in Johnson's life; as a teenager, he ran away from home and was taken in by the Compass House. He says his mother also spent time in the Haven House of Buffalo as she was a victim of domestic violence.

Johnson has been holding charity events for the Compass House for the last 10 years and says he wants to help the community that helped him.

"Hopefully, other people give back," Johnson said. "I feel like all we spread is negativity, and [I] just want to push some positivity out there and keep it going."

The 24-hour haircutting marathon will feature live music, painting classes and raffles.