Lewiston couple gives back to veterans this 4th of July weekend

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few weeks ago, Joel Erway and his wife Marjyjo were sitting at their favorite coffee shop - the Orange Cat Coffee in Lewiston.

They were thinking of a way to give back to veterans.

"We come here literally every day. Sometimes multiple times a day," said Joel.

"The idea came about as a way to give back to our local community, and veterans specifically and active servicemen and women during the July Fourth holiday," said Maryjo.

"I think sometimes they get forgotten, and I want to just honor them and just remind ourselves that there is things to be grateful for," said Joel.

To say thank you, they decided to pay for any veteran - retired or active members of the military - who orders from the Orange Cat Coffee.

This will be between the second and fourth of July.

The couple thought it was a great way to give back to service members and support a local small business.

"With everything opening up it's great to see local businesses opening up, people coming out, being together. And this is an opportunity for people to come out and, if you did serve to get a special treat," said Maryjo.

The idea, Joel said, was inspired by his brother-in-law.

"Who is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He runs a benefit every year to support our troops by sending care packages over seas. And we're always looking for ways to give back and support the military. I have tons of family and friends who are part of the military," he said.