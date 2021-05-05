Lancaster first grader sews hair scrunchies to benefit Oishei Children's Hospital

Autumn Lorenc, of Lancaster, is becoming quite the seamstress for a seven-year-old.

Her sewing machine was a present from Santa this past Christmas.

“I was super happy. I couldn’t believe that he gave me a sewing machine,” the first grader explained.

The sewing machine is a gift that keeps on giving.

Autumn is making hair scrunchies and selling them. But, she’s not keeping her profits. She’s donating them to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. “I want the kids in there to have lots of toys so they can have their day just a little bit better,” Autumn said.

Michelle Czech owns Plum Bottom Salon in Lancaster where Autumn gets her hair done. Czech’s the one who encouraged Autumn to make the scrunchies and give the proceeds to a non-profit. Czech’s one of several business owners selling them inside her store. “If I can instill something in her that makes her feel good, that makes me feel good,” Czech said.

Autumn’s mom, Alison said her daughter chose the nonprofit on her own.

“To have this project which felt so empowering was a really positive thing, and it helped us feel connected to the community,” Alison said.

“It makes me feel grateful that I can do something that I love to help other children,” Autumn added.

Autumn isn’t accepting orders for scrunchies. She can only make so many at a time. If you’d like to help, you can make a donation to Oishei Children’s Hospital by clicking here.

