Ken-Ton Memorial Day parade returns to Delaware Ave.

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — At 11:00 a.m. on Memorial Day, the Ken-Ton Memorial Day parade made its grand return from pandemic-related closures.

Remembering, and celebrating our fallen heroes on #MemorialDay. THOUSANDS of people are here in Kenmore on Delaware Ave for the return of their Memorial Day Parade. There’s floats from local groups, businesses, and some sweet tunes from Kenmore West. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/3xhFpqjrxR — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) May 30, 2022

Groups from all over Kenmore, the town of Tonawanda, and even Buffalo joined in to represent all those who lost their lives serving the United States of America.

"We are here to show the army, navy, and everyone who protects us that we care," said Gio Cartome, a young boy who was in attendance with his parents and siblings.

According to the organizer's (Milton J Brounshidle American Legion Post and the Town of Tonawanda) press release, the parade was created to be the largest in the near 70 year history of the Memorial Day parade.

Thousands lined the streets throughout the parade route, which stretched from Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda - South into the Village of Kenmore, eventually turning onto Lincoln Boulevard, ending at Elmwood Avenue.