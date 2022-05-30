Watch
Ken-Ton Memorial Day parade returns to Delaware Ave.

Thousands gathered Monday morning to watch community organizations, local veteran posts, police, fire, and more march to honor our nation's fallen heroes.
Posted at 5:10 PM, May 30, 2022
KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — At 11:00 a.m. on Memorial Day, the Ken-Ton Memorial Day parade made its grand return from pandemic-related closures.

Groups from all over Kenmore, the town of Tonawanda, and even Buffalo joined in to represent all those who lost their lives serving the United States of America.

"We are here to show the army, navy, and everyone who protects us that we care," said Gio Cartome, a young boy who was in attendance with his parents and siblings.

According to the organizer's (Milton J Brounshidle American Legion Post and the Town of Tonawanda) press release, the parade was created to be the largest in the near 70 year history of the Memorial Day parade.

Thousands lined the streets throughout the parade route, which stretched from Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda - South into the Village of Kenmore, eventually turning onto Lincoln Boulevard, ending at Elmwood Avenue.

