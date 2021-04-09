Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry helps feed more than 20,000 families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since the pandemic began, The Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry has helped feed 20,155 families.

The Joseph Project feeds families in low-income neighborhoods of the inner city.

"For me, I always feel like it's better to give than receive," said Dezmond McClinton.

McClinton is the Outreach Manager at the Buffalo Dream Center. He's in charge of coordinating and making sure the Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry has everything to serve the community and families in need.

"I just want to make sure that the people that are in our community that are just forgotten about know that the Buffalo Dream Center cares about them," he said.

The mobile food pantry helped feed 20,155 families, and 61,717 individuals since the pandemic began.

They've partnered with FeedMore WNY to provide families with grocery bags.

"For families and people in general, it is very important for them to have food at their fingertips, but then also to have healthy options," said McClinton.

Options like gluten-free or whole wheat pasta, and healthy cereal and canned goods.

Because of the mobile food pantry, approximately 10,000 meals are distributed each month.

There are 4,755 volunteers who helped sort and distribute 777,390 pounds of food.

"It was just our honor really to be able to serve our community the way that we did this past year. And our mobile food pantry was ready to go when the pandemic hit, and I think that was a big plus for us," said Pastor Eric Jones with the Buffalo Dream Center.

The next distribution will be next Friday afternoon on Beck Street at 1 p.m., and Masten Avenue at 4:30 p.m.