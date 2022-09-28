"It's been a long, successful journey" Buffalo State football player beats cancer, achieves lifelong dream

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Life is precious. It can take a turn for the better or worse at a moment's notice. Basically, it's important to remember that eery single second counts.

Tariq Nelson is the living embodiment of that.

Nelson is a Junior Captain on the Buffalo State football team. Whether it's his footwork, his route-running, or his hands, he's pretty much the full package for a college wide receiver.

When he was getting ready to graduate high school, he was heavily scouted by high-level college's in the the country. Things were going about as well as they could've, until Nelson was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016.

"When we got the phone call, my mom, you could see her. She looked lost, like there was an emptiness to her face. That made me uneasy because I knew how serious it was. My life was on the line," Nelson said.

Over the next 12 months, he went through chemotherapy, along with other cancer treatment. At one point, he lost the ability to walk.

"I couldn't wash myself, my mom had to wash me. I couldn't use the bathroom," Nelson said.

But his mom was by his side for all of it. Tarek Nelson left her job, and was with her son from the first day he was in the hospital to the last.

"It was rough, but god and his strength. He's so strong, he gives me strength. When he got back to it, he got back to it, and he's better than ever," Nelson

Now, Nelson is leading the charge for the Bengals. It's a comeback story, and one that we can all look at for inspiration whenever we feel discouraged. His whole life, all he wanted was to play football. Now, he's accomplishing that dream and flourishing in front of our eyes.

"Anytime I was throwing up like crazy, I was thinking about the now, and the now is here," Nelson said.

Nelson and the Bengals take on Union College in Schenectady. Kick off is this Saturday, October 1, at 1 pm