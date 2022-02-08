"It was a miracle:" husband and wife both declared cancer-free, ring bell at Roswell Park together

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — "We just fought, and fought, and fought. Life was too important not too," said Marilyn Sittniewski, who alongside her husband Kevin - walked out of the Roswell Comprehensive Cancer in Buffalo cancer-free.

The couple rang the ceremonial bell, marking the end of their years long journey.

"We knew we had to do it together. We're the first husband and wife to ever ring the bell together at Roswell," she added.

Marilyn was diagnosed with leukemia years ago - and relapsed three separate times. She spent years in and out of hospitals, underwent two separate bone marrow transplants, and eventually was placed in an experimental study in Philadelphia, PA.

About four years into her chemotherapy treatment, her husband Kevin fell ill, and soon after - he was also diagnosed with leukemia.

"We couldn't believe it. Both of us. It broke us. What do we do now?" said Marilyn.

The answer is, they fought. Years later, with countless treatments - nights in the hospital, and treatments, the two heroes walked out of the Roswell Cancer Center happy and healthy, together.

"Now that we've moved on ... we just want to help, to inspire those to keep fighting. Whatever you can do, keep going," she said.