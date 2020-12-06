Iroquois High School students raise money for Special Olympics with 'Polar Spray'

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Like so many things this year, the polar plunge was forced to make some changes; this year, it's the Polar Spray.

Students at Iroquois High School in Elma spent their Saturday afternoon raising money for the Special Olympics.

Students ran under the spray from a fire hose, instead of running into an icy Lake Erie.

Iroquois High School won the Buffalo Polar Plunge Cool School Challenge.

The school's team raised the most money for the Special Olympics of New York.

"I try to do as much with the kids as possible, and I thought we can't just cancel it," said Sean Luber, Special Education teacher at Iroquois High School. "So I just said hey, and I knew the Fire Chief Brian Nolan and I'm like hey do you mind coming out and hoses the kids down? And he's like heck yeah, we'll do it."

Special Olympics of New York is the largest state chapter in the country, it serves more than 68,000 athletes.