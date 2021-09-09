How you can volunteer at FeedMore WNY's Back-to-School Food Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY, in partnership with WKBW 7ABC, is hosting a Buffalo Strong Back-to-School Food Drive and needs your help!

On September 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., FeedMore WNY will be collecting nonperishable goods in support of its Food for Kids programs, which helps provide food to families with children returning to school.

The drive will take place outside of the Walmart locations at 5033 Transit Road in Williamsville and 5360 Southwestern Blvd in Hamburg.

FeedMore says volunteers are needed to assist with directing traffic, unloading vehicles, sorting donations, and set-up and clean-up. Anyone can volunteer but those under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult and the adult must register and sign-up. The drive will take place rain or shine, FeedMore suggests volunteers prepare for any weather and dress comfortably.

You can find a link to register for a volunteer time slot at Williamsville drive here and the Hamburg drive here.

You can find more information here, including what FeedMore's current needs are and how you can help if you are unable to attend the drive.