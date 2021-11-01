Watch
How to find the VFW and American Legion posts closest to you in Western New York

Posted at 4:00 AM, Nov 01, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Eyewitness News has launched a new Buffalo Strong initiative for the month of November, the Buffalo Strong Veterans Initiative, in partnership with WNY Heroes, Inc.

Created in 2007, WNY Heroes, Inc. provides essential services, financial assistance and resources to veterans and their families. You can find more about the mission here and a link to donate here.

In addition to organizations like WNY Heroes, Inc. veterans and their families can turn to the VFW and the American Legion to find community with fellow veterans.

For both the VFW and American Legion you must meet eligibility to become a member, find VFW information here and American Legion information here.

You can find the VFW post closest to you here and the American Legion post closest you here.

