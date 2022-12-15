Hilbert College basketball player works tirelessly to accomplish her dream, despite the odds.

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mya Wood has been a grinder her whole life. That holds true on the basketball court.

"It's not an easy sport, but I just kept pushing myself everyday for it," Wood said.

When Wood was growing up, her siblings were all multi-sport athletes, which motivated her to play sports herself. Soccer was her first love, but when she found basketball, it was a no-brainer for her.

As she started playing organized hoops, one thing she noticed on and off the court was how people kept giving her looks in the hallways, and doubting her as a player. Mya was born with one fully-developed arm, which made things difficult when it came down to understanding a sport and building friend-circles.

"Middle school was the worst for me. That's why I transferred to private school for high school. I just know that I can never let what other people say affect me," Wood said.

But she always used it as fuel. When she attended Mount Mercy Academy, she was battling through injuries, but lighting it up when she was healthy and on the court.

That play got her looks from multiple colleges in the area. She ultimately decided to attend Hilbert College and is currently in her Freshman season. She accomplished her dream, but isn't stopping there. She's preparing to wear a prosthetic arm in the gym, so that she can become stronger on her left side and continue to improve her game.

Even if she could wear a prosthetic arm during a game, she wouldn't want to.

"I don't think I would ever want one because I think I can do more without it," Wood said.

Ultimately, all of this is part of her story, which is what she wants people to know about her.

"I just want to be remembered as a hard-working player, person, and student. I work my butt off and always push myself. I just want to be remembered as a hard worker," Wood said.