Here are some LGBTQ+ resources for parents and allies

Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 10, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you are a parent or an ally looking for additional resourced on helping out LGBTQ+ people, we have you covered.

Dr. Jennifer Parrack recommends that you familiarize yourself with the following works.

Books

If you're looking for additional LGBTQ+ books, Dr. Parrack recommends LGBTQ Reads for finding books with good representation, that are constantly being updated.

For parents of children who want to bind their chests, you can do some research by clicking here.

For information about gender expansive best practices in schools you can click here.

