Hamburg police officer helps mom purchase birthday gift for kid, so mom doesn't have to steal

Town of Hamburg Police Department/Facebook
Bret McCabe, Town of Hamburg Police Department
Officer Bret McCabe
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 02, 2021
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Hamburg police officer helped a mother purchase a birthday gift for her child, so the mother wouldn't have to steal the gift for her kid.

Town of Hamburg police say Officer Bret McCabe responded to call where a woman was accused of shoplifting from a store in the town.

According to police, among the items that were allegedly stolen from the store were gifts for the mother's child who was celebrating their fifth birthday.

Police say Officer McCabe then decided to purchase the gift for the child so they could celebrate their birthday.

The Town Of Hamburg Police Department is praising Officer McCabe for his act of kindness and generosity.

