Hamburg couple prepares for parenthood through surrogacy

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nick Nenno and Mark Ziemba of Hamburg love to cook and travel.

“We’ve been pretty much inseparable since the moment we met,” Nenno explained.

“He’s kind, caring, just considerate in general, he makes sure that I breathe and enjoy the ride,” said Ziemba.

They got married in 2017, three years after they met.

“We knew early on we wanted kids. It was a question on a second date,” Nenno said. So, the couple is choosing to have their first child through surrogacy. “Our surrogate is 16 weeks, and due November 12.” “We’re finally getting excited. Just like any other couple that’s having a baby,” Nenno said. “As your coming out as a gay man, it’s just something you don’t believe you can do and accomplish,” he added.

“Our IVF clinic is based in Toronto, and our surrogate is actually based out of Georgetown, SC,” Ziemba said.

An estimated 750 babies are born through surrogacy every year. Parents spending an average of $90,000 to $130,000 depending on the individual arrangements. Ziemba and Nenno said they’ve spent more than $100,000 so far.

They started an Instagram account @packdaddies to document their journey and help other gay couples who are considering having children. “The goal in the LGBTQ community is ultimately to be able to have a baby without wealth, or gender, or any of those things being an issue.”

The couple is now focused on their next chapter with a little less travel planned. “We’ve gone back and forth between dad, papa, da, so we’re not sure, yet,” said Ziemba.

That can be a good problem to have for two expectant parents who say they weren’t sure if having kids would ever be possible. “You have to just be determined and don’t be afraid to use the resources around you,” said Nenno.

