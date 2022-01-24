Grand Island hosts Bills hype parade

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Honks and "Let's go Bills" chants were all you could hear in Grand Island on Sunday.

"We are the Grand Island mafia, and all we want is to spread some Bills spirit and cross our fingers for another Bills win," said Patty Wagner, a co-organizer of the parade - which featured more than a hundred participating cars.

The second annual GI Bills parade began through the idea of supporting the Bills, but in a COVID-19 safe and warm way.

"We wanted to make sure everyone in the community could participate, but make it safe, so we made it a car parade that comes to you," Wagner added.

Cars varied in terms of decorations, with some being outfitted with paint, signs, and decorations.

"This is all about making Bills mafia heard even when the team is all the way in Kansas City," Wagner said.

The group plans on hosting another parade depending on the outcome of the game vs. Kansas City, but win or lose - they'll be out and about.

"The parade won't be the last time you heard us in Grand Island," said Wagner.

