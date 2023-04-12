Gowns for Prom creating magical evening for young girls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is a magical evening that is coming to fruition.

All that girls need is a gown to make their prom plans come to life.

Medaille University student, Shalyce said, "I actually like it a lot. I didn't expect to come in here and be like this many variety of like dresses because there's so many you can choose from. I'm actually really happy because it's not just like one certain type of dress."

For girls like Shalyce and Aliyah, a gown worth hundreds of dollars is out of her budget, especially being a college student.

Medaille University student, Aliyah Crouch said, "I think it's amazing for people who can't afford dresses at all. It also worked out for us because it's something that we did last minute. I felt like this was great because this was also something that we did with our friends too."

The college students prepared for their enchanted prom, Tuesday afternoon, and they did not have much time.

Whether it is Wednesday or Thursday no girl will be turned away.

All they have to do is book the appointment online at GownsForProm.com and show your student I.D. to prove that you are going to prom.

The best part: everything is free and you will get a little something extra.

"Not only do we have the dresses, but we have shoes, purses, scarves, jewelry, handmade, Jeff Zimmer from Reeds Jenss has donated thousands of pieces of jewelry. We're trying to make this the best year ever after our three years off," Colvin Cleaners vice president, Chris Billoni said.

Back after its three-year hiatus, Colvin Cleaners is once again partnering up with all state foundation for the gowns for prom giveaway at Shea's Buffalo.

For folks like Marlena Gagner stories like Aliyah and Shalyce's are very similar to hers.

"I am from a small country town, Norton, NY, I couldn't afford a prom dress so my mom took me to a Salvation Army. We called it Sally Anne's to be fancy. We picked out a golden curtain and my mom made this beautiful, Asian-inspired kind of gown. She made all the buttons. Everything," Jewelry for Prom owner, Marlene Gagner said.

Ever since 2009, Gagner has been paying it forward helping girls have a little razzle dazzle to go with her fit.

"I thought that it would be an opportunity for me to pay it forward by using my talent to make design and make jewelry for thousands of girls and I have a handful of friends who have helped me out. They have their own businesses and they take time out of their schedule to help me," Gagner explained.