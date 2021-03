BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is looking for your help to support one of their own.

Javon Byrd of Engine 23, 1st platoon, lost his home and nearly all their belongings to a fire on March 13.

The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 is asking anyone who can help the family get back on their feet to donate to their gofundme.com page.