'Gift of Warmth' drive in full swing for holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An initiative echoing across seven counties to give the 'gift of warmth' for the 37th year.

Buffalo's longest running clothing drive, the 'Gift of Warmth' is now in full swing, accepting warm clothing like coats, mittens and hats.

It is a partnership with the Salvation Army and M&T Bank to collect new or gently-used clothing for families in need.

The drive started in 1985, when a small group of M&T employees encouraged their coworkers to donate to the Salvation Army.

"I think what makes it successful are the partnerships that we have in the community. M&T has been wonderful. They have collection bins in all their branches. The Buffalo Bills also promote it during the games, so that people know to bring gifts of warmth to their M&T locations when they do their banking," Salvation Army of WNY development director said.

M&T Bank senior branch manager, Kelly Aldinger said, "It's very simple. You just bring any sort of warm clothing, whether it be mittens, gloves, hats, jackets. Every M&T branch in Western New York has a drop-off. You can just drop off those items."

From now until January 6, folks can stop by at 60 M&T Bank branches, in Western New York. including in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

Most branch lobbies are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To find the nearest location and hours of operation, click here.