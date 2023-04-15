Fundraiser for Hamburg woman gives her a second chance at life

NORTH BOSTON, NY — On Saturday, a raffle event, "Lungs for Louise," was held in the North Boston Fire Department Hall for a woman awaiting a double lung transplant.

Louise Forney has Scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the skin but has now severely damaged her esophagus, heart, and lungs.

She was first diagnosed in May of 2013 after experiencing her hands and fingertips changing colors, plus intense pain.

"I'm a mom of three and a nurse, and I just thought I was getting older and showing the effects of it," said Forney.

Forney and her family are waiting for the Cleveland Clinic's call that her lung transplant is ready.

"This is going to be a new lease of life for me, so I am very nervous but also very excited for what the future holds," said Forney.

The community has raised over 5,600 dollars of the family's 7,500-dollar GoFundMe goal.

This fundraiser is important because her family will have to move to Cleveland during Louise's recovery, which can take up to 3 to 4 months.

The family has been overwhelmed with how the Boston and Hamburg community has come together to support them.

"It is amazing that this community is so strong and so generous. If you have something going on and need help, this is the place to live," said Forney.

You can donate to the family's GoFundMe here.

