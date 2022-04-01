"Finny Friday": NT school community paints nails to support first grader who was bullied

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Finnick Muldowney LOVES the Buffalo Bills.

"They're my favorite! I love them so much, I watch every game" said the 1st grader at Ohio Elementary in North Tonawanda.

While most kids Finnick's age might just wear a jersey or a t-shirt to support their favorite team, he wanted to keep his Bills attached to him as much as possible.

He decided the best way to do that was to color his nails in Bills blue to support his favorite team.

"I really like painting my nails and I wanted to have the Bills on my nails," said Muldowney.

When Finnick arrived to school with his fresh set of painted nails, he was ecstatic to show of his new manicure to all of his friends - but the feedback from the other students in his first grade classroom was not the nicest.

"They we're really mean to me," he said.

Finnick came home pretty heartbroken that day. He was bullied by his classmates for painting his nails.

"They said they were girl-ish. It made me feel bad," said Finnick.

Immediately - his parents sprung into action - calling the school and working to make sure their son was okay.

His ten-year-old brother Sawyer took a different approach. He wouldn't stand to watch his little brother get pushed around by other kids.

"That was not ok. It wasn't ok to bully my little brother," said Sawyer.

Within a day Sawyer's class had little Finnick's back. After talking with their parents and describing the situation, all thirteen students in the class decided to paint their nails to support Finnick.

"Everybody wanted to do it, to help Finney," said Sawyer.

Finnick says he's feeling better - and doesn't plan on taking the color off his nails.

"The bullies are missing out," Finnick said.

His story isn't over, either.

On Friday, April 1st, the North Tonawanda Youth Center (which Finnick is a member of) will be hosting "Finny Friday," where young kids can come and get a free set of colored nails in support of the young man.