FanDuel donating $52,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As many Kansas City Chiefs fans are donating to Oishei Children's Hospital, FanDuel says it is donating $52,000 to the hospital.

The $52,000 comes from $13,000 for every touchdown Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis scored against the Chiefs in the divisional round game.

Davis wears number 13.

“Growing up in Buffalo, and forever a die-hard Bills fan, I was proud of how the team competed in last Sunday’s game despite the outcome,” said Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel. “But our company was more inspired by the incredible display of sportsmanship shown by Chiefs fans in support of Bills Mafia, who themselves have a legendary history of philanthropy. This gesture between fanbases inspired us to make our own contribution.”