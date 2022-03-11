Watch
ECMC says goodbye to Military Medical Team, returns to regular staffing

The 24-person naval team deployed to help the hospital with COVID-19 patients is heading home.
Posted at 6:25 PM, Mar 11, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On January 7th, 24 men and women serving in the United States Navy were deployed to the Erie County Medical Center to assist with the COVID-19 omicron surge.

"Your efforts provided much needed and appreciated capability at ECMC, but most importantly, you alleviated suffering and provided passionate care to our citizens," said Major General Michel Natali.

The 24 members of the Military Medical Team worked over 6,500 clinical hours during their two month stay in Buffalo. They also provided care for more than 3,800 patients - including 550 COVID-19 positive patients, according to ECMC.

"Hopefully, we're getting back to some sense of normalcy - and you (the military medical team) are a big part of us getting to this point," said Thomas J. Quatroche, the president of ECMC.

The hospital hosted a goodbye ceremony to the team as it was cleared of its duties inside ECMC on March 11th, beginning with a procession of all 24 members of the military who were received with open arms.

"We cannot thank you enough for all the work you have done for us and for Western New York," said Quatroche.

The hospital no longer is in need of the extra staffing. Only 14 patients remain in the COVID-19 ward at this time, with only one being admitted for the virus itself, according to ECMC.

