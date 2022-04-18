BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the spirit of Dyngus Day, the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Center on Broadway in Buffalo created the "Do Good on Dyngus Day" campaign.

"We want to inspire random acts of kindness, so do something good, post it on social media, and use the hashtag #DoGoodOnDyngusDay, and of course, you can donate to our center" said Ben Hilligas, the executive director of the center.

The Matt Urban Center, or MUC, is a human services center that primarily focuses on equal opportunity housing for some of Western New York's most vulnerable.

"We help everyone. Seniors, at-risk youth, anyone that needs us," said Hilligas.

The Matt Urban Center also has a deep Polish history, and is even still recognized as the Polish Cultural Center.

"That's what it says on our tax receipts ... its just a testament to the life of our center. We've been here for more than 120 years," said Hilligas.

This month of April, to celebrate the deep roots of Polish culture and hopefully raise funds - "Do Good on Dyngus Day" was born.

"If anyone can help us - celebrating the day, giving us an extra leg up, and doing something kind - that's all we want," said Hilligas.

Anyone who is willing to donate to the MUC, do so here.