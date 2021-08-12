Despite closing, local restaurant donates hundreds of free meals

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the end of an era for Aunt Robin's Diner, a restaurant dedicated to giving.

"We did a Thanksgiving meal for everybody, same with Christmas, so we've been doing free dinners for the community for seven years now," Owner Robin Finsterbach, said.

Finsterbach bought Aunt Robin's Diner seven years ago. Since then, they have prepped and donated thousands of meals to people in the community who need it, no questions asked.

"Last year during the pandemic we got to still do our dinners, except Easter when everything was shut down," Finsterbach said.

Aunt Robin's Diner says each donation was worth the lost revenue. As the restaurant kept up their giving ways, the pandemic caught up to them. So much so, that Aunt Robin's Diner will officially be closing their doors on August 22nd.

"Everyday (I would be) answering my phone to 'Hey can you make a payment'," Finsterbach said, "It's too much, I'm trying to pay the current bills along with the bills from the pandemic."

Before the Diner serves their last cup of coffee, Finsterbach wanted to give back one last time. On Thursday they gave away more than 350 spaghetti dinners, all for free.

"You just have to treat everybody with kindness," Finsterbach said.

Finsterbach said she's unsure of what's next. The Diner has been her life and helped so many. As she prepares their last meals, she hopes the 350 meals leave her loyal customers with one last thought.

"I just hope that we touched them like they did us for the last seven years," Finsterbach said.

The official last day of Aunt Robin's Diner will be on August 22nd. They will close for good following breakfast service.