Dedicated animal advocate MaryBeth McElligott hospitalized due to fire

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — MaryBeth McElligott has rescued hundreds of pets throughout Western New York through her Facebook network and skills as an animal trapper.

"Without her, I wouldn't have my dog in my arms," said Shelli Stone, a resident of Lockport and one of the many people that MaryBeth helped reunite with their lost pets.

Her page - T&M WNY Lost Pet Rescue, Search, and Trap - has thousands of followers and users that track down pets and work with shelters and trappers across the region.

Tragically, MaryBeth is now in need of Western New York's help. On Monday morning, her home on Schultz Rd. in West Seneca was ravaged by a fire.

She lost everything - barely escaping the fire with her life. During the fire, one of her dogs perished inside the home - and two escaped.

Her friends, family, and those she's helped have banded together to help raise money for her home, medical expenses, and recovery.

You can find the links to donate at two separate GoFundMe's here, and here.

