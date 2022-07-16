Current and former Bills players take kids back-to-school shopping

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a beautiful day to go shopping, especially for some back-to-school supplies.

Yeah, it’s a little early to even think about that, but stores are already stocking their shelves with glue sticks, notebooks, and pencils/pens.

It’s giving kids of all ages an opportunity to rush into the aisles and get what they need before re-entering the classroom this fall.

But they're not going through that alone.

Former Buffalo Bill, Harrison Phillips loves giving back to the community. Even though he plays in Minnesota and isn't on the Bills anymore, he still comes back multiple times a year.

“I just wanted to thank them so much for continuing to be a fan of mine even though I’m no longer a Bill and continuing to be a part of our organization here as we grow,” Phillips said.

And it never gets old. He sees the same people through his organization, Harrison's Playmakers. It's what keeps him coming back every single time.

“Last year, I had 13 events. I’m seeing these people just as much as I’m seeing my family. That’s what they are, they’re part of my family,” Phillips said.

On Friday, Phillips and current Bills Fullback, Reggie Gilliam, met up with over 100 kids at the Walmart in Hamburg to take them shopping for back-to-school supplies. The best part was that they gifted each student a $50 budget to help get the materials they need a little easier.

“Finances should never be a deterrent to education,” Phillips said.

Everyone at the Walmart benefited from today. It was a true community event that showcased bonding, having fun, and stressing the importance of giving back.

Phillips helps to set an example for people like Oliver Moore-Bryant. His mom, Melissa Moore, said all Oliver wanted to do was buy materials for his incoming 9th grade class.

"It's beyond. It's teaching community. It makes you feel so good to be able to give to others, just like Harrison has taught us to do," Moore said.

Again, all of that comes from a role model like Phillips. He's been able to take these kids under his wing and is helping them develop into young adults everyday.

"It means so much to us parents as well, that someone cares for our kids as much as he does," Moore said.