NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a 43-day battle with COVID-19, Francine Shelton is finally coming home.

Family, friends, and staff at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center celebrated Shelton's release Saturday morning.

Shelton spent that time in the Intensive Care Unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Most of that time, Shelton was on a ventilator.