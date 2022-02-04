Couldn't dig yourself out from the storm? The City of Good Neighbors is here to help.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — "It was overwhelming, and I didn't know what to do. I was alone, no husband, no kids. No choice but to hope someone could help," said Dawn Chase, who lives in the City of Tonawanda.

Chase tells 7 News that her street was plowed directly into her driveway, leaving a four-foot-high snow mountain that she couldn't even come close to dealing with.

"There was no way I could get out," she added.

Chase, among many others who struggle with snow removal and cannot physically take on the task on their own are often stuck - but this time, the City of Good Neighbors came to help.

"I posted that I needed help on social media, and within an hour it was taken care of. I was so grateful, I don't know what to say," said Chase.

We traveled around Buffalo and the surrounding areas on Friday - looking for others who stepped up to help their neighbors who couldn't take care of the snow.

It wasn't hard to find.

"We're taking care of our whole development. There's a lot of elderly people there. People that work - people that could use some help. Imagine what they'll think when they come home and see that," said Chris Martin, who teamed up with his brother Anthony on the 4th street housing complex.

"We just want to help. If anyone sees something like this happening in their community, please - do the same," they added.