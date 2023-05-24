Community effort underway for family of nine who lost home in April house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a community effort in place for a family of nine who lost their home in April.

7 News told you about nothing being salvaged from this home on Shirley Avenue, after a fire swept through their home, in Buffalo.

Since then, the family is struggling to get back on its feet but there is one "Buffalo Strong" effort to change that and you can help.

Not much is left of Karen Margowski's family home, which was engulfed in flames on Thursday, April 27.

The home, which they have occupied for the last five years, is now vacant.

The family has been hopping from house to house for the last month. The American Red Cross was able to help briefly, but

"I had a house fire and it was a complete loss. I have five children and two step-children," mother and homeowner, Karen Margowski said.

The fire was caused by an electrical issue and was considered a total loss.

For Margowski and her husband James, it is tough to come to terms with.

"It's really hard, especially when you have a large family. We are hanging in there," she told Pheben Kassahun.

Since then, a relative has been spearheading efforts to get the family back on its feet.

Kanessia Tennyson said, "I will actually be recreating the GoFundMe to help them. I am actually doing a food donation right now. I am doing a food donation right now with my church and then I am doing a clothing donation."

Tennyson also happens to be the mother of two of the nine children.

Clothing, household items, kitchen items and bedding is what the family is in need of right.

Ages of the children range from 18 months to 18 years old.

Tennyson added, "It's a big family that lost everything."

Donations can be made by contacting this phone number: (716) 401-4724.