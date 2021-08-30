Coaches For Cancer hosts 2nd annual golf classic to raise money for cancer research

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A relatively new group in Western New York, Coaches for Cancer hosted their second annual golf classic at the Bartlett Country Club in Olean.

Attendees included coaches Mark Schmidt (Saint Bonaventure University), Jim Whitesell (University of Buffalo), Greg Paulus (Niagara University), Reggie Witherspoon (Canisius College), and Matt Langel (Colgate University)

The coaches were joined by staff and friends to donate their time and money towards Coaches for Cancer, a nonprofit organization working with collegiate and most recently, high school coaches in the area to raise money for cancer research - through fundraisers in cohorts with athletics departments.

The first event, hosted last year in Orchard Park, raised approximately $10,000 dollars. This event is expected to raise nearly $50,000.

However, the Coaches for Cancer program is primarily focused on the college basketball season, using programs notoriety and resources to assist in fundraising opportunities.

If you are interest in donating to Coaches for Cancer, you can find a list of their upcoming events and how to do so here.