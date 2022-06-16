City of Buffalo donates $26,000 to LBGTQ+ groups, provides funding for new transgender youth programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Funding from the City of Buffalo is on its way to local LGBTQ+ groups, sponsoring a number of transgender youth support programs.

"We are unbelievably excited about this money and these programs, because they're needed. We've seen how important it is for young people struggling ... and being with people similar to them can be a life-saver," said Kelly Craig, the Executive Director for the Pride Center of WNY - one of the main recipients of the grant.

City of Buffalo Common Councilor Mitch Nowakowski presented the $26,000 check to three groups inside his Broadway-Filmore district.

Each group will put a piece of that funding into transgender youth programming, with a focus on focus groups, one-on-one counseling, and therapy sessions.

These organizations received funding: