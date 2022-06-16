City of Buffalo donates $26,000 to LBGTQ+ groups, provides funding for new transgender youth programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Funding from the City of Buffalo is on its way to local LGBTQ+ groups, sponsoring a number of transgender youth support programs.
"We are unbelievably excited about this money and these programs, because they're needed. We've seen how important it is for young people struggling ... and being with people similar to them can be a life-saver," said Kelly Craig, the Executive Director for the Pride Center of WNY - one of the main recipients of the grant.
City of Buffalo Common Councilor Mitch Nowakowski presented the $26,000 check to three groups inside his Broadway-Filmore district.
Each group will put a piece of that funding into transgender youth programming, with a focus on focus groups, one-on-one counseling, and therapy sessions.
These organizations received funding:
- The Pride Center of WNY:
- According to a Pride Center release, the Center will offer the following services thanks to grant money.
- "The new transgender youth programming will ensure young people of transgender experience receive the resources and services they need, including:
- Drop-in services and activities in a safe space
- Social support groups
- Support groups for parents and caregivers
- Individualized support and family support
- Access to our regional referral library and Transgender Youth Resource Guide
- Youth empowerment opportunities including a Transgender Youth Community Advisory Board
- Linkage and referrals to affirming medical, mental health, legal and other services"
- "The new transgender youth programming will ensure young people of transgender experience receive the resources and services they need, including:
- You can find a full list of Pride Center activities and services via their website, here.
- "If you want to be with people like you, who are ready and willing to listen to you, to be there for you, no matter what - stop into the Pride Center," said Craig.
- According to a Pride Center release, the Center will offer the following services thanks to grant money.
- Gay and Lesbian Youth Services of WNY (GLYS):
- GLYS has previously offered trangender services, but will expand their programming due to the newfound funding.
- Youth groups, forums, and support systems.
- Youth socials
- To see a full schedule of GLYS events, see their calendar - here.
- "Its all about support. Anything we can do to make someone feel wanted, loved, anyything like that, is the most important. Peace of mind," said Jack Kavanaugh, the President of GLYS.
- GLYS has previously offered trangender services, but will expand their programming due to the newfound funding.