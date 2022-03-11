Watch
Cheektowaga family of 4 expands to family of 9 after adopting set of siblings

The Hinkle Family officially adopts a set of five siblings, growing their family of four kids to nine kids.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 11, 2022
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family of four has expanded to a family of nine, Friday afternoon.

Longtime foster parents, Roberta and Kevin Kinkle, welcomed five siblings who had been in the foster care system for 1,647 days, which is roughly 4 and a half years.

The couple has four biological kids.

Judge LoVallo made the adoption official through a ceremony, in Erie County Family Court.

The Hinkle family has welcomed a total of 15 foster children into their home over the last seven years, through Child & Family Services, a non-profit organization.

