Cheektowaga family of 4 expands to family of 9 after adopting set of siblings

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family of four has expanded to a family of nine, Friday afternoon.

Longtime foster parents, Roberta and Kevin Kinkle, welcomed five siblings who had been in the foster care system for 1,647 days, which is roughly 4 and a half years.

The couple has four biological kids.

Judge LoVallo made the adoption official through a ceremony, in Erie County Family Court.

The Hinkle family has welcomed a total of 15 foster children into their home over the last seven years, through Child & Family Services, a non-profit organization.