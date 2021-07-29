Cheektowaga 6-year-old accepts pet item donations in lieu of birthday gifts to donate to local SPCA

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A young girl is showing the world what it means to be Buffalo Strong.

The girl decided to give back to an organization she loves for her birthday.

Peightyn Hughes turned 6 on July 15, and while many 6-year-olds ask for the newest gadget or electronic, this 6-year-old decided to help out her local animal shelter instead.

"We have dog toys, we have wash clothes. Anything that is, necessity wise for a puppy," Peightyn's mother, Lindsey Hughes said.

At just 6 years old, Peightyn is becoming one of Western New York's youngest philanthropist.

"It is super endearing that Peightyn chose us, to help us and the animals. We can't thank her enough. This is pretty great. When I was six, I was looking for a Rainbow Bright, probably. This girl is so much more generous than I was at that age. It's very, very heartwarming," SPCA Serving Erie County communications manager, Bethany Clock said.

The Cheektowaga resident chose to donate items to the SPCA Serving Erie County animal shelter instead of receiving gifts for her birthday. It is something she hopes others will do too.

Hughes said, "We had talked about it. You know, she doesn't need anymore toys or anything, so we thought why not donate to something and she loves animals. She wants to be a vet when she grows up. So, we decided, why not donate to the SPCA?"

Peightyn, who is set to enter first grade in the fall, is a dog owner herself. The energetic six-year-old is already planning to make room for another pup in her household, once approved.

She, however, did not leave empty-handed. When children donate gifts from their birthday or Christmas to the shelter, they receive a water bottle, a token and a bracelet.

"It's just really something we never take for granted, and we're so happy when we someone coming in and are just bombarded with stuff," Clock said.

Looking ahead to Peightyn's next birthday, she and her mother shared that they plan to hold a donation drive for homeless people.

Every donation - so important. the animal shelter operates completely through donations and fundraisers.