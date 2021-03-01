Canisius student starting challenge to get seniors vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It all started when Dominic Redmond set up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for his grandma and her siblings.

"It made me feel really good about myself, so I thought, why don't I take this and project it to the rest of the community," Redmond said.

For Redmond, a junior at Canisius High School, setting up all of the appointments took less than 5 minutes. It led him to start the "Take Five Challenge".

"If everyone could help a little bit it could go a long way," Redmond said.

The Take Five Challenge is asking for students at Canisius High School and beyond to take five minutes to reach out to five seniors to help them get scheduled for a vaccine. Redmond recruited his classmates to help get the word out and set up appointments.

"We make the appointment for them, we send them all of the information and they just have to show up and get the vaccine," Canisius Junior David Eugino said.

In just a few days, the Take Five Challenges has already made the students very busy, so they had post cards and signs printed to spread around Western New York, hoping to see hundreds involved.

Dominic Redmond Using the QR codes, you can see vaccine information.

According to the students, they see this as a massive opportunity to make a difference. According to Redmond, schools like St Joseph's Collegiate Institute are ready to join the challenge, showing him just how big this can be.

"I cant believe its grown and become this much," Redmond said, "I thought it would just be my family and neighbors, but it's really blown up."

For more information on vaccine information, use the QR codes on the postcard above, or visit the Take 5 Challenge Facebook page here.