BuffaloStrong and #BillsMafia Collide

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Joey Miller, a ten year old boy from Jersey Shore, PA, made the more than three hour trip to Highmark Stadium this weekend for the Bills match up versus the Washington Football Team.

On his way from the stadium - the boy alongside his friends and family noticed Josh Allen's car driving by.

"I just went up to give him knuckles," said Joey - who was gifted the hat directly off the Bills starting quarterback's head in return.

"It was crazy!!!!!" he added.

Joey didn't keep the hat, though. He immediately gifted it to his best friend, Landon, who looks up to Josh Allen as a role model.

The young boys also met players Emmanuel Sanders and Dion Dawkins during the day. They plan on making the commute again soon.