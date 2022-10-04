Buffalo Strong Telethon: Live updates as Western New York supports the Red Cross hurricane relief efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, WKBW is teaming up with Red Cross volunteers and the generous Western New York community for a Buffalo Strong telethon, raising money for the Red Cross hurricane relief efforts in Florida and Puerto Rico.
Volunteers are available to take your call at (716) 661-3711 through 11 p.m.
9:45 a.m. - Telethon donations so far: $18,337
The AM Buffalo team is preparing to broadcast a special hour-long show live from the telethon beginning at 10 a.m.
6:45 a.m. - West Herr New York joined anchor Katie Morse live on 7 News to donate $10,000 to the American Red Cross.
Buffalo Strong Hurricane Relief Telethon: West Herr donates $10,000
How to donate:
- Call (716) 661-3711
- Donate online at redcross.org.
Where your donation goes:
- The Red Cross allows donors to designate where they'd like their donation to go.
- Donors calling by phone can select disaster relief, Hurricane Ian relief, or Hurricane Fiona relief.
- Donors making an online donation can select disaster relief or Hurricane Ian relief