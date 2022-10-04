Buffalo Strong Telethon: Live updates as Western New York supports the Red Cross hurricane relief efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, WKBW is teaming up with Red Cross volunteers and the generous Western New York community for a Buffalo Strong telethon, raising money for the Red Cross hurricane relief efforts in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Volunteers are available to take your call at (716) 661-3711 through 11 p.m.

9:45 a.m. - Telethon donations so far: $18,337

The AM Buffalo team is preparing to broadcast a special hour-long show live from the telethon beginning at 10 a.m.

6:45 a.m. - West Herr New York joined anchor Katie Morse live on 7 News to donate $10,000 to the American Red Cross.

Buffalo Strong Hurricane Relief Telethon: West Herr donates $10,000

How to donate:



Where your donation goes:

