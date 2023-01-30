Watch Now
Buffalo strong spirit is taking on the Caribbean to supply eye exams, glasses and dental care

WKBW
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 30, 2023
EAST AURORA N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo strong spirit is going to the Caribbean to supply eye exams and dental care. Local doctors say they are working to take people's pain away and help them see the world a bit better.

Both doctors are looking for donations that include shoes and glasses.

Looking for a way to help or donate? Contact:

  • Cornerstone Periodontics and Dental Implants
    • (716) 626-4427
    • East Amherst Medical Park
      6489 Transit Rd
      East Amherst, NY 14051
  • Gild Eyewear Studio
    • (716) 714-9777
    • 48 Douglas Ln East Aurora, NY 14052
