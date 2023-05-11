Buffalo Strong Conversations - 5/14: One Year Later, with family members of six of the Jefferson 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson changed the East Buffalo community forever. But no one has felt the pain more than the families of the 10 people who were murdered that sunny Saturday afternoon.

As we approach one year since the massacre, 7 News sat down with family members of six of the Jefferson 10 - Garnell Whitfield, Pam Pritchett, Michelle Fryson, Ebony White and Wayne Jones – for a conversation about family, community, racism and more. Our Buffalo Strong Conversations - 5/14: One Year Later with the families, moderated by 7 News Anchor and Reporter Taylor Epps, will air and stream Thursday at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday at 7 p.m. on 7ABC, the WKBW app and WKBW.com.

7 News also sat down with community leaders in East Buffalo for an in-depth conversation about what has changed and what still needs to happen to move the city and country forward. The conversation features Francelle Parker and Dr. Kush Bardwaj from Open Buffalo, writer Nanette Massey, author and community leader Mark Talley, and Buffalo’s Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. The conversation, moderated by 7 News Anchor and Reporter Ed Drantch, will air and stream Friday at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday at 7 a.m. on 7ABC, the WKBW app and WKBW.com.